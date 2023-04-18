Towanda, Pa. — Attorney Mary C. Kilgus has been suspended from practicing law for four years by the Supreme Court disciplinary board as a result of an investigation into misappropriating funds, lying to clients, and failing to act with diligence and promptness, time and time again.

State police searched the attorney's offices in Hughesville, Pa. in January of 2017, after two employees went to police with suspicions that Kilgus had stolen more than $100,000 from clients, according to a report by WNEP.

Charges were not immediately filed after that raid.

On Tuesday, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC) filed a joint petition, outlying multiple charges against the Lycoming County lawyer and former Bradford County assistant district attorney.

The first charge

According to the ODC, Kilgus was found to have misappropriated and spent all of the settlement proceeds her client had been awarded following a car accident.

Kilgus was retained August of 2017 to represent her client in a motor vehicle accident claim. She helped to negotiate a $15,000 settlement with the insurance company and told the client she had waived her fee.

According to the ODC court order, Kilgus explained to her client that the opposing council had asked her to hold the funds in escrow until the discontinuance of the case had been filed. Her client endorsed the checks, and gave Kilgus sole control over the trust account.

Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, 2020, Kilgus transferred, in increments, her client's settlement funds from the trust account to her business/operating account and told her client the paperwork had not yet been "released" from the courts.

By February 2020, the balance in her client's trust account was 25 cents and the balance in her business operating account was -$900.

According to court documents, Kilgus' client tried repeatedly to get in touch with her via phone, email, and even on Facebook, but Kilgus would not return messages.

More than two years after the proceedings, her client did not receive any of his $15,000 settlement.

On June 2, 2022, after being served a letter from the ODC, Kilgus sent her client a $15,000 check, but she failed to produce other documents the ODC had requested, including records of the bank accounts she deposited the check into, bank statements from Dec. 1, 2019 through present, written communications between herself and her client, and a copy of the client's case file.

Kilgus was found to have violated Rules of Professional Conduct by failing to provide prompt information, failing to separate her client's property from her own, keeping the client's settlement funds, and not keeping proper records relating to the case.

The second charge

In January of 2020, a client reached out to Kilgus regarding a Children & Youth custody case in which she agreed to represent him at a rate of $225, which would be drawn from a $2,500 retainer. Kilgus, however, did not communicate the fee for representation in a second potential federal court case.

Her clients paid a $5,000 retainer on Jan. 23, 2020 to cover both the custody case and federal case. She deposited the money into her business/operating account instead of a trust account. Kilgus was paid an additional $2,500 on April 27, 2020 specifically for the custody case.

On Sept. 8, 2020, Kilgus requested another $1,500 for the custody case, at which time her client requested copies of the bills for his case, according to court documents. She responded to him that her accounting software "does not allow [a] credit memo, and that she had "handwritten the credits due to [client's] account" on the invoices. His account, she answered, stood at $334.

Her client terminated her representation on Dec. 22, 2020, filing a petition to withdraw from representation in the custody case. Kilgus never filed any action in federal court on behalf of her client, and "did little work, if any, with respect to the federal court case," according to the Disciplinary Board's written opinion.

The client repeatedly requested a refund for the retainer they had paid for the federal court case, but Kilgus failed to reply on multiple occasions to their attempts to contact her.

Once Kilgus was served with papers from the ODC, she sent a certified check to her former client for the $2,500, "well over one year after [client] ended representation," court documents said.

Kilgus was again found to have violated Rules of Professional Conduct.

The third charge

Kilgus was retained on June 4, 2020 to represent clients in an immigration matter for a flat fee of $3,500. The clients paid Kilgus in installments from June 2020 through February 2021, according to court documents.

"As the payments were advances against legal fees and expenses, [Kilgus] was required to place them in her trust account until the fees were earned or expenses incurred," according to the ODC. But as in the other cases, Kilgus transferred the funds into her business/operating account.

On Feb. 16, 2021, she informed her client that there was $375 left in the retainer flat fee and requested $960 payment for filing fee, which the client paid in installments. Those payments also went straight to her business/operating account, the ODC said.

April 19, 2021, Kilgus' client asked about her progress with respect to the paperwork for the case. Kilgus continually made excuses for lack of progress, including she "had not heard anything yet," and "at least 12 other clients" who also had not heard anything, and there was a "tremendous backlog," according to the ODC.

Kilgus took a position with the Bradford County district attorney's office in September of 2021, but told her clients she would continue to represent them. By November of 2021, Kilgus had still not provided copies of any filings on behalf of her client.

Failed meeting after failed meeting, Kilgus finally met her clients in her car at the Williamsport, Pa. Starbucks parking lot (there was no available seating in the restaurant) to fill out the necessary immigration forms.

By March 25, 2022, Kilgus' client asked for a receipt number so she could track the progress of her case, but received no response. "At no time did [Kilgus] file a Form I-130, Form I 130A, Form I-485, or any other document with the USCIS on behalf of [client]," according to the disciplinary board opinion.

Even after her clients retained a new attorney, Kilgus did not respond to requests for information regarding the status of supposedly filed papers, nor did she refund the fees for fillings that were never made.

For the third time, Kilgus was found in violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct.

In a joint recommendation for discipline, Kilgus has received a four-year suspension from the practice of law. According to the court document, Kilgus has admitted to engaging in misconduct and violating the charged Rules of Professional Conduct and Rules of Disciplinary Enforcement; she shows remorse; and she has no record of discipline since first being admitted to practicing law in Pennsylvania in October 2005. She also has paid restitution to her clients.

Kilgus has resigned her position as Bradford County ADA.

