A recent court decision is prompting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reconsider if eastern hellbender salamanders qualify as an endangered species.

The agency denied protections for hellbenders in 2019, but a lawsuit brought forward by conservation groups—including Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, an area organization—has forced reconsideration.

On Sept. 6, a federal judge ruled the 2019 denial was "arbitrary" and "unlawful," according to reporting from John Zaktansky, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper.

“There are few creatures as symbolically significant to our work in the Susquehanna River watershed as the eastern hellbender, a misunderstood and underappreciated species that is a critically important litmus test of water quality,” said Zaktansky.

Once widespread across 15 states, hellbender populations have been declining for years, including locally in the Susquehanna watershed. Findings estimate that 80% of hellbender populations have already been lost or are in decline, according to Zaktansky.

Common explanations for the decline include "dams and other impoundments, industrial and agricultural water pollution, deforestation, oil and gas development," writes Zaktansky.

The species has been at the center of conservation and preservation work over the years, such as efforts that have elevated the ancient species from "nuisance" to a designation as Pennsylvania's "state amphibian" and hands-on projects to create new hellbender communities in our region.

