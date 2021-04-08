Norcross, Georgia – Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is recalling all lots of APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 flavors sold in 2-pound jugs due to undeclared milk, wheat, and soy allergens. All lots of iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie in 4.85-pound jugs and 10-ppound bags are also being recalled because they contain undeclared eggs.
People with allergies or severe sensitivities to specific types of allergens are at risk of serious or life-threatening reactions to these products.
The full list of recalled products is:
|Product
Size
|UPC
|Expiry
|APS Isomorph Banana Cream Pie
|2 and 5 lb
6 4924189846 7 (2 lb)
6 4924187829 2 (5 lb)
07/2021
03/2023
|APS Isomorph Chocolate Fudge Pop
|2 lb
|8 1183602223 0
|05/2023
|APS Isomorph Chocolate Milkshake
|2 and 5 lb
6 4924189876 4 (2 lb)
6 4924187831 5 (5 lb)
04/2023
|APS Isomorph Cinnamon Graham Cracker
|2 and 5 lb
6 4924189001 0 (2 lb)
6 4924187831 5 (5 lb)
06/2022
09/2021
|APS Isomorph Cookies N Cream
|1, 2, and 5 lb
8 1183602244 5 (1 lb)
6 4924189836 8 (2 lb)
6 4924187832 2 (5 lb)
10/2023
09/2021
|APS Isomorph Neapolitan Ice Cream
|2 and 5 lb
8 1183602251 3 (2 lb)
8 1183602252 0 (5 lb)
05/2021
|APS Isomorph Orange Creamsicle
|2 and 5 lb
6 4924189856 6 (2 lb)
6 4924187833 9 (5 lb)
|12/2022
|APS Isomorph Smores
|2 lb
|6 4924189002 7 (2 lb)
|06/2023
|APS Isomorph Strawberry Milkshake
|2 and 5 lb
6 4924189866 5 (2 lb)
6 4924187835 3 (5 lb)
11/2022
05/2021
|APS Isomorph Vanilla Milkshake
|2 and 5 lb
6 4924189886 3 (2 lb)
6 4924187836 0 (5 lb)
09/2023
12/2021
|APS Isomorph Vanilla Ice Cream
|5 lb
|6 4924187837 7 (5 lb)
|11/2022
|APS Isomorph Honey Granola
|2 and 5 lb
8 1183602303 9 (2 lb)
8 1183602302 2 (5 lb)
02/2023
10/2022
|iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie
|4.8 and 10 lb
8 1950001010 1 (4.8 lb)
8 1950001101 6 (10 lb)
01/2024
09/2021
The recalled products were distributed through direct sales, online stores, through third party vendors, and in retail settings. The issue was the result of an oversight while designing the label, which excluded a warning about potential allergens.
Customers who purchased the APS Nutrition Isomorph or iForce Nutrition products listed in the chart should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Questions about this recall may be addressed to Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, 1-888-855-7919 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.