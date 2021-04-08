Norcross, Georgia – Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is recalling all lots of APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 flavors sold in 2-pound jugs due to undeclared milk, wheat, and soy allergens. All lots of iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie in 4.85-pound jugs and 10-ppound bags are also being recalled because they contain undeclared eggs.

People with allergies or severe sensitivities to specific types of allergens are at risk of serious or life-threatening reactions to these products.

The full list of recalled products is:

Product Size UPC Expiry APS Isomorph Banana Cream Pie 2 and 5 lb 6 4924189846 7 (2 lb) 6 4924187829 2 (5 lb) 07/2021 03/2023 APS Isomorph Chocolate Fudge Pop 2 lb 8 1183602223 0 05/2023 APS Isomorph Chocolate Milkshake 2 and 5 lb 6 4924189876 4 (2 lb) 6 4924187831 5 (5 lb) 04/2023 APS Isomorph Cinnamon Graham Cracker 2 and 5 lb 6 4924189001 0 (2 lb) 6 4924187831 5 (5 lb) 06/2022 09/2021 APS Isomorph Cookies N Cream 1, 2, and 5 lb 8 1183602244 5 (1 lb) 6 4924189836 8 (2 lb) 6 4924187832 2 (5 lb) 10/2023 09/2021 APS Isomorph Neapolitan Ice Cream 2 and 5 lb 8 1183602251 3 (2 lb) 8 1183602252 0 (5 lb) 05/2021 APS Isomorph Orange Creamsicle 2 and 5 lb 6 4924189856 6 (2 lb) 6 4924187833 9 (5 lb) 12/2022 APS Isomorph Smores 2 lb 6 4924189002 7 (2 lb) 06/2023 APS Isomorph Strawberry Milkshake 2 and 5 lb 6 4924189866 5 (2 lb) 6 4924187835 3 (5 lb) 11/2022 05/2021 APS Isomorph Vanilla Milkshake 2 and 5 lb 6 4924189886 3 (2 lb) 6 4924187836 0 (5 lb) 09/2023 12/2021 APS Isomorph Vanilla Ice Cream 5 lb 6 4924187837 7 (5 lb) 11/2022 APS Isomorph Honey Granola 2 and 5 lb 8 1183602303 9 (2 lb) 8 1183602302 2 (5 lb) 02/2023 10/2022 iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie 4.8 and 10 lb 8 1950001010 1 (4.8 lb) 8 1950001101 6 (10 lb) 01/2024 09/2021

The recalled products were distributed through direct sales, online stores, through third party vendors, and in retail settings. The issue was the result of an oversight while designing the label, which excluded a warning about potential allergens.

Customers who purchased the APS Nutrition Isomorph or iForce Nutrition products listed in the chart should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Questions about this recall may be addressed to Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, 1-888-855-7919 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.