protein powder recall april 2021

Norcross, Georgia – Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is recalling all lots of APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 flavors sold in 2-pound jugs due to undeclared milk, wheat, and soy allergens. All lots of iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie in 4.85-pound jugs and 10-ppound bags are also being recalled because they contain undeclared eggs.

People with allergies or severe sensitivities to specific types of allergens are at risk of serious or life-threatening reactions to these products.

The full list of recalled products is:

Product 

Size                

UPC                             Expiry 
APS Isomorph Banana Cream Pie 2 and 5 lb 

6 4924189846 7 (2 lb)

6 4924187829 2 (5 lb)

07/2021

03/2023 

APS Isomorph Chocolate Fudge Pop 2 lb 8 1183602223 0 05/2023 
APS Isomorph Chocolate Milkshake 2 and 5 lb 

6 4924189876 4 (2 lb)

6 4924187831 5 (5 lb) 

04/2023 

APS Isomorph Cinnamon Graham Cracker 2 and 5 lb 

6 4924189001 0 (2 lb)

6 4924187831 5 (5 lb) 

06/2022

09/2021 

APS Isomorph Cookies N Cream 1, 2, and 5 lb 

8 1183602244 5 (1 lb)

6 4924189836 8 (2 lb)

6 4924187832 2 (5 lb)

10/2023

09/2021

 APS Isomorph Neapolitan Ice Cream 2 and 5 lb

8 1183602251 3 (2 lb)

8 1183602252 0 (5 lb)

05/2021 

 APS Isomorph Orange Creamsicle2 and 5 lb 

6 4924189856 6 (2 lb)

6 4924187833 9 (5 lb)

12/2022
 APS Isomorph Smores 2 lb 6 4924189002 7 (2 lb)06/2023 
APS Isomorph Strawberry Milkshake2 and 5 lb 

6 4924189866 5 (2 lb)

6 4924187835 3 (5 lb)

11/2022

05/2021 

APS Isomorph Vanilla Milkshake 2 and 5 lb 

6 4924189886 3 (2 lb)

6 4924187836 0 (5 lb)

09/2023

12/2021 

APS Isomorph Vanilla Ice Cream 5 lb 6 4924187837 7 (5 lb)11/2022 
APS Isomorph Honey Granola 2 and 5 lb 

8 1183602303 9 (2 lb)

8 1183602302 2 (5 lb)

02/2023

10/2022

iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie  4.8 and 10 lb

8 1950001010 1 (4.8 lb)

8 1950001101 6 (10 lb)

01/2024

09/2021

The recalled products were distributed through direct sales, online stores, through third party vendors, and in retail settings. The issue was the result of an oversight while designing the label, which excluded a warning about potential allergens.

Customers who purchased the APS Nutrition Isomorph or iForce Nutrition products listed in the chart should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Questions about this recall may be addressed to Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, 1-888-855-7919 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

