Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library will participate in April's Big Library Read with the timely book of stress-management techniques from psychologist and stand-up comedian Brian King: The Art of Taking It Easy.

From April 5-19, The Art of Taking It Easy eBook will be available with no waiting list for James V. Brown Library cardholders through Overdrive or the Libby app.

The Art of Taking It Easy is a practical, laugh-out-loud guide to embracing humor to reduce stress and live a happier, fuller life.

Dr. Brian King earned a degree in psychology before becoming a world-touring comic and the host of humor therapy seminars attended by more than 10,000 people each year. In this brilliant guide, he presents hands-on techniques for managing stress by rewiring our brains to approach potentially difficult situations through a lens of positivity. To do so, Dr. King explores what stress is, where it comes from, and what it does to our bodies and brains.

King delves deep into how to address everyday stress – as well as anxiety, insecurities, repression, and negativity – and gives insight into resulting ailments such as anxiety disorders, depression, hypertension, obesity, substance abuse disorders, and more.

Dr. King’s techniques are chemical and cost free and embrace humor, resilience, relaxation, optimism, gratitude, and acceptance. Instead of a dry medical approach to dealing with stress, this unique volume is filled with life-changing tips and instructions presented with humor and a wealth of memorable, smile-inducing anecdotes.