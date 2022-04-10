Excerpted from an Accuweather publication.

AccuWeather forecasters say that warmer days lie ahead for communities in the eastern half of the nation. As the jet stream transitions northward and pushes into southeastern Canada, mild conditions will surge across the region.

Early Sunday morning, unseasonably chilly air held firm across parts of the eastern United States. Residents in the Northeast recorded temperatures ranging in the 30s and 40s. Across the higher elevations of western New York, western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, even a few snowflakes were reported overnight Saturday.

Some might be eager to get outdoors and participate in popular springtime activities such as walking, hiking, bird-watching, picnicking, or biking. Tuesday will be the prime opportunity to do so for people located along the Southeastern coast and interior Northeast.

By Wednesday, outdoor plans may be limited with rain and thunderstorms forecast to develop in the Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, and interior Northeast.

From Tuesday to Thursday, daytime temperatures from the Tennessee Valley to the Northeast will range between 10-15 degrees above average. Experts say that this spring warmup can help provide nature the boost it needs for flowers and greenery to flourish.

By Tuesday, widespread 70s will shift as far north as Kentucky, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northern New Jersey. Temperatures in the low 80s will be possible throughout much of the Southeastern states.

The Steel City of Pittsburgh is expected to reach a high of 73 F on Wednesday, roughly 11 degrees above normal. By Thursday, places in central New Jersey such as Princeton will have a chance at getting into the low 80s, almost a whopping 20 degrees above average.

Temperatures this weekend will trend back down to near normal or slightly below normal. Most residents throughout the Northeast will see daytime highs ranging from the 50s to 60s, while Southeastern cities are forecast to be in the 70s and 80s.



