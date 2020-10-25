Jersey Shore, Pa. – Homeowners in the borough limits of Jersey Shore may be eligible to receive up to $65,000 in home improvements from the HOME Existing Owner-Occupied Housing Program. SEDA-Council of Governments, which manages the program on behalf of the borough, is encouraging residents to apply now to get on the wait list.

Interested residents may call SEDA-COG’s Stacy Anderson at 800-326-9310, ext. 7215.

Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of contract signing.

Homeowners can go through the process hassle-free with SEDA-COG managing it from start to finish, said Teri Provost, director of the agency’s Housing Rehabilitation program.

“Eligible homeowners can enjoy a rehabilitated home at no cost to them while we help them from start to finish, from obtaining a contractor, managing the project, to anything that may arise during or after the rehabilitation process,” Provost added.

To qualify, applicants must:

Own the home or have Life Rights to live in it

Meet income requirements based on household size

Be current on local taxes and municipal utility bills

Provide proof of homeowner's insurance

If in a flood zone, provide proof of flood insurance

Live in the home for an additional five years after signing the contract

Additional requirements may apply.

Annual gross income limits are: