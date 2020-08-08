Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Bureau of Rail, Freight, Ports and Waterways has opened the application period for the 2020 Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP) as of Monday, August 3.

“Pennsylvania’s vast rail freight network has moved goods and services efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping the country moving and ensuring jobs for its employees,” Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Our grant programs focus on safety and reflect the commonwealth’s commitment to serving the business community.”

In 2019, PennDOT awarded $40 million for 26 rail freight projects. PennDOT manages two grant programs, RTAP, a capital budget grant program funded with bonds, and RFAP, which is underwritten through the Multimodal Fund created by Act 89 of 2013.

Applications will remain open until 4 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020. To apply, please click here. More information and lists of previous grant recipients are available here. Program information can be found on the bureau’s website and application questions should be directed to Steve Panko at stepanko@pa.gov or (717) 787-1202.

Pennsylvania ranks first in the country for operating its 65 railroads, and ranks near the top in total track mileage - over 5,600 miles.