Sullivan County, Pa. - Homeowners who live in their home full-time are encouraged to apply now to be placed on a waiting list for Community Development Block Grant Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation work.

The current program allows more dollars to be spent per home than previous grants, permitting homeowners up to $50,000 for rehabilitation improvements and up to an additional $25,000 to reduce and stabilize lead-based paint.

Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents.

The county will provide up to $75,000 as a no-interest loan, which will be forgiven if the property is not sold or transferred for at least five years after the rehabilitation is complete.

“We help the homeowner from start to finish – from obtaining a contractor, managing the project, to anything that may arise during or after the rehabilitation process,” explained SEDA-COG's Teri Provost, director of the agency's Housing Rehabilitation program.

Interested homeowners may call SEDA-COG’s Stacy Anderson at (800) 326-9310, ext. 7215.

In order to qualify, the following conditions must be met:

Primary residence must be in Sullivan County

Own the home or have Life Rights to live in it

Be current on all local taxes and municipal utility bills

Provide proof of homeowner’s insurance

Live in the home an additional five years

Meet income qualifications base on household size below

Gross household income may not exceed: