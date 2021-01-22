Harrisburg, Pa. – The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is accepting applications for Community Conservation Partnership Program (C2P2) for counties, municipalities, municipal agencies, pre-qualified land trusts, nonprofits, and other organizations pursuing conservation, recreation, trail, and riparian buffer projects.

“COVID-19 has certainly heightened the importance of outdoor recreation,” Senator Gene Yaw commented. “I strongly encourage eligible applicants in the five-county region I represent to apply for this funding as a way to improve and preserve our local recreational areas and further ensure that future generations have the opportunity to experience and enjoy their appeal.”

Over the last 20 years, C2P2 has funded over 4,000 projects that have helped with the development of parks, recreational facilities, trails, critical conservation areas, watersheds, educational and training initiatives, and conservation, heritage, and recreation partnerships.

Applications will be accepted through April 14, 2021. To view a tutorial for the application process, visit DCNR on YouTube. More information about the grants is available here.

The DCNR Recreation and Conservation grant program is funded with a variety of state and federal funding sources including Pennsylvania’s natural gas impact fees.