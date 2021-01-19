Harrisburg, Pa. – Eligible Pennsylvanians may now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent that was paid in 2020. Homeowners who filed for a rebate for 2019 should receive a 2020 application in the mail. Those who require a paper application can contact their state representative in the coming weeks as their offices will receive copies.

The online application is available here.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Revenue Department automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

The deadline to apply for a rebate is June 30. Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1.

Applications for 2019 rebates can still be submitted through legislative offices until January 29, per an agreement from the Department of Revenue. Contact your state representative's office for additional information.