Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Controller Krista Rogers was in court again Thursday to face the Lycoming County commissioners' appeal after winning her case in July.

Her lawsuit was to determine who will preside over the county's payroll, ledgers, accounts payable, and accounts receivable.

The controller is also requesting the return of four county employees and various documents to the controller's office.

In July, Judge John Letee ruled that all of these should be returned to the office of the controller, but commissioners appealed this ruling.

Thursday, Letee presided over a hearing in which counsel for the commissioner’s, Michael Wiley, called on Brandy Clemons, Lycoming County director of budget and finance, to testify on Rogers' current access to the county’s financial software.

Clemons said that Rogers has complete access to the financial software used by the county, including the ability to make any changes.

Clemons also said that through every step of the process the controller’s office is presented with the material for review and signage prior to final approval.

It was also said that the controller would have access to any documentation needed, but that she would need to ask for those as Clemons said she wouldn’t be able to find them herself.

Wiley said that the commissioner’s maintain there exists “no controversy” and that the way the system is set up allows everyone, including the controller, to go through a “co-operative process” to fulfill the role of their position.

The controller’s counsel, Michael Barbiero and Derek Keightly, called upon the expert testimony of Cumberland County Deputy Controller Michael Clapsadl.

Clapsadl said that he believes under the current arrangement with the county finance offices overseeing the accounts, that the controller couldn’t perform their elected functions.

Wiley continually objected to Clapsadl’s testimony, calling it “interpretational” and saying that Clapsadl had never worked in Lycoming County at all, let alone as a controller.

Letee called for a continuance to allow for a 30-day discovery period as requested by Wiley.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.