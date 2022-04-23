Williamsport, Pa. — A suicide note and several photos can be used as evidence in an upcoming homicide trial, though a graphic photo of a beaten dog will not be allowed, a judge ruled.

Senior Judge Kenneth D. Brown made the ruling April 22 as the Lycoming County District Attorney's offers prepares for Edward Heck's homicide trial. Heck, 52, of Williamsport, is accused of hiring a person to kill his wife and two dogs inside their residence near the 2500 block of Linn Street.

Marin Wade, assistant district attorney, presented several key pieces of evidence related to the 2018 killing of Sonja Rowe Heck. Wade presented a motion for language being amended, a full transcript of text messages presented, an apology note, and six photographs all being presented to the jury.

Brown granted all evidence proceed to trial except one photo that featured the deceased dogs. Brown described himself as a “dog lover” and ruled descriptive words would be enough for the jury understand what happened the animals.

Jury selection will begin on May 2 with the trial set to follow the next day. Court records show it is scheduled to last until May 10.

Heck is accused of hiring Kenneth Wayne Smith to kill his wife and two dogs on Aug. 16, 2018. According to Williamsport Police, Smith waited inside the home’s basement for several hours as he exchanged messages with Heck.

Smith killed the animals with blunt force trauma. He then said he used a hammer and knife to kill Rowe as she slept in bed.

Heck, who allegedly told officers he was scared for his life during the incident, was discovered two days later in a motel with Smith in Lebanon, Indiana. Smith was initially released but then taken into custody at his childhood home in Michigan.

Smith plead guilty to homicide and related charges on Jan. 29, 2020 and later died in prison.

