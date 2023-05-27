Wellsboro, Pa. — A squad of 160 motorcycle enthusiasts are joining the fun of the Laurel Festival from June 11 through June 14 with a three-day road run and antique cycle show.

On Sunday, June 11, the members of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America will check in at the Penn Wells Lodge to receive their riding route directions and attend the opening buffet. The actual ride begins on Monday.

On Monday, the bikers will ride by the Austin Dam through Renovo to Hyner View.

On Tuesday, the group will travel through Blossburg, Salladasburg, Waterville, and Slate Run. Then, they will head to The Green in Wellsboro for an antique motorcycle show and contest from 6 to 8 p.m. The bikes will be on display on Pearl and Charles Streets, and riders will be there to chat. Also open to the public on June 13 will be an ice cream social featuring Main Street Creamery’s homemade ice cream to purchase and a free concert on The Green.

Wednesday's ride will include a tour of the West Rim of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, Ole Covered Wagon Tour rides, and a loop up to Tioga-Hammond Lakes. Wednesday evening will be the closing banquet at the Penn Wells Hotel.

Most riders will stay overnight in Wellsboro and then start heading home on Thursday, June 15.

“A total of 130 antique motorcycles have registered for the Wellsboro event,” said Coordinator Jim Graulty. The registrants include organizers Graulty and Co-coordinator Allan Osterwise, who both live near Pittsburgh, and the nine-member committee that assists them.

This event is hosted by the Allegheny Mountain Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America.

“Our event is at capacity with 160 registrants, 130 riders and 30 passengers who are coming from 12 states and Canada,” said Graulty.

The states are: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Colorado, Florida, and Wisconsin. From Canada are two from Ontario Province and one from Prince Edward Island.

Graulty described the types of bikes that will be riding and on display during the event: “The majority of our members ride Harley-Davidsons but we welcome all brands. Registered for our event are mainly Harleys from 1921 to the early 1980s with most from the 1950s and 1960s. Next are Indians from 1937 to 1948, followed by some BMWs from the 60s and 70s. Also registered are British bikes, a Triumph from the 70s and a BSA from the 60s. Many of our riders bring more than one bike in case of a breakdown, or to use on different ride days.”

The Antique Motorcycle Club of America has over 13,000 members. The Allegheny Mountain Chapter includes members from Ohio, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania.

Members of the club own, restore, preserve, study, or just simply like motorcycles that are 35 years or older. Members don't even need to own an antique motorcycle.

“The price of a new Harley-Davidson in 1955 was about $1,085. Its current value can range from $20,000 to $30,000 depending on condition, originality, etc. The price for a 1921 Harley-Davidson Model JD was $520. In excellent condition to concours (the highest level of perfection), it could be worth $50,000 to $60,000 today,” Graulty said.

