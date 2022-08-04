Harrisburg, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and state officials from PennDOT have launched a new anti-litter campaign, "PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters."

Though cleaning up litter is important, the campaign is aiming at the root of the problem: people's behavior. If nobody ever litters, nobody will ever need to clean up litter.

“Every Litter Bit Matters” calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of size, is disposed of properly. The campaign is based in part on polling which determined that only three percent of Pennsylvanians approve of littering, yet nearly half actually litter. This includes "situational littering," where someone may leave trash next to a full can or leave behind trash in a sports stadium.

“Litter isn’t just ugly to look at. It can cause environmental contamination and put public health at risk,” said Department of Environmental Protection Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh. “Litter can leach chemicals into our land and water, and act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus.”

A 2019 Pennsylvania Litter Research Study found that Pennsylvania has over 500 million pieces of litter on its roadways, with over 85 percent of the pieces smaller than four inches in size. Even the smallest pieces of trash can add to the problem.

Littering also costs around $350 million per year in collection and removal costs. Litter also impacts property values, business attraction, quality of life, health, and other aspects of life.

Littering can also cause problems for individuals. From January 1 through June 30 this year, the Pennsylvania State Police issued 661 citations and 562 warnings against people violating anti-littering laws.

“Littering is 100 percent preventable with fines beginning at $300. The public is encouraged to report any litter violation they witness by contacting their local law enforcement agency,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick.

In addition to the Fight Dirty campaign, PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful have launched the Young Ambassadors Program. The program enlists 10th through 12th grade students to help keep the state clean.

Applications for the Young Ambassadors program are now open.

Young Ambassadors will commit to nine months of service representing and upholding the mission and values of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful; attend a virtual orientation and four virtual education and training workshops; join up to two virtual networking events; organize and participate in at least one Pick Up Pennsylvania community cleanup; conduct at least one community education event aimed towards youth; and promote participation in social media.

The commitment for the current Young Ambassadors program will last from September 2022 through May 2023.

