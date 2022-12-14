Montoursville, Pa. — In preparation for Thursday's winter weather, PennDOT will be pre-treating high-traffic roads in several counties. Anti-icing trucks will be spraying a wet salt brine solution on road surfaces.

Roads in Snyder County were treated on Tuesday. Today, PennDOT is treating roads in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union Counties.

Salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to brine tanks on PennDOT trucks. All salt trucks will have signs on the back of them. Motorists are asked to leave plenty of space between their vehicles and the brine trucks.

Anti-icing works because salt brine requires colder temperatures to freeze compared to fresh water. By coating roads with salt brine, road surfaces receive a buffer zone between any snow or ice that falls during the storm. Since the layer of salt water freezes more slowly than fresh water, ice and snow do not immediately adhere to the pavement.

PennDOT crews are prepared to treat roadways throughout the storm. Though roads may not be completely free of ice and snow, the Department intends to keep roads usable.

Related reading: Winter storm season is here: PennDOT's winter driving tips

Always remember that in freezing conditions, roads that look wet may actually be icy. Take extra caution when approaching bridges and highway ramps.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.