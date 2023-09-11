A cavity preventing rinse for children has been recalled due to a possible yeast contamination.

TheraBreath Kids Strawberry Splash, made by the company Church & Dwight Co., has recalled products sold on Amazon from May 31 to Sept. 2, 2023, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A microbial contamination was detected due to the presence of yeast (Candida Parapsilosis) in lot #PA3083011.

No other TheraBreath products or other lots of TheraBreath Kids Strawberry Splash are included in this recall.

“The Company is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury to date. The product poses no risk to healthy children, while it could potentially pose a health risk to immune compromised children,” stated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased the product are advised to stop consumption immediately. Customers should contact the Consumer Relations team at +1 (800) 981-4710 before throwing away the product in order to receive a full refund.

