Williamsport, Pa. – A convicted sex offender in the Jersey Shore area recently was sentenced a second time for failing to register with state police.

Dillon L. Zinck, 27, of Antes Fort, was sentenced on May 20 by Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio to one felony count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Zinck was sentenced to 246 days to 18 months county jail, with 246 days credit for time served. He'll have to pay the cost of prosecution, register with PSP at his new address and comply with registry requirements.

Zinck was placed on the sex offender registry in 2015 for the sexual abuse of children and possession of child pornography in 2014.

Zinck is a Tier 1 Sexual Offender, which means he must register for 15 years and report annually.

This is the second time he's failed to register as a sex offender. Zinck was sentenced in 2018 by Lovecchio for the same thing.

