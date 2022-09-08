Williamsport, Pa. — A third Williamsport Area High School teacher is reportedly under scrutiny for inappropriate sexual contact with a student.

Roger Freed, a former Williamsport Area High School Principal, himself facing more than 30 charges of felony school-intercourse/sexual contact with student, allegedly confirmed to police a story by a confidential informant regarding a relationship with another high school teacher.

The details are described in two police search warrant affidavits filed July 13 and July 27, obtained by NorthcentralPa.com Thursday.

Freed allegedly acknowledged to police during an interview that a confidential informant and Michelle Pulizzi were sexually involved in the past, according to the affidavit.

After her phone was seized by investigators, Pulizzi was interviewed in July and allegedly confessed to sending and receiving nude photographs through the social media app Snapchat.

Pulizzi taught English at the high school and helped the confidential informant when he was a student. During those sessions, the informant said he spoke with Pulizzi about relationships.

“The CI claimed Pulizzi related their relationship issues were similar in nature,” Trooper Matthew Miller wrote.

The relationship allegedly progressed to one of a sexual nature when Pulizzi sent the CI nude photographs and videos over Snapchat and Facebook. In one specific video described by the CI, Pulizzi could be seen masturbating," Miller said.

During a lunch break in 2018, Pulizzi and the CI allegedly agreed to enter a room separate from her classroom. Miller said the two made out and Pulizzi touched the student’s erect penis.

The CI and Pulizzi were then interrupted, according to the affidavit. The two then allegedly agreed to meet at a later time to engage in sexual intercourse. Pulizzi allegedly invited the CI over the following weekend when her children would be away.

The CI told investigators he missed the meeting for a school event.

“Pulizzi texted him after he missed the scheduled time and related the CI was not serious enough about her and did not communicate with him again sexually,” Miller wrote.

After seizing the phone in July, authorities requested text messages from Pulizzi to the CI, mixed media messages from the CI to Pulizzi, photographs and videos from Snapchat and Facebook, and photographs and videos from Pulizzi’s classroom, according to the search warrant.

Michelle Pulizzi was not discussed at the most recent School Board meeting on September 6. NorthcentralPa.com asked if the district would comment about rumors that she had been placed on administrative leave. Dr. Timothy Bowers, superintendant, said "no comment."

The school board, according to Bowers, is not required to vote on matters of administrative leave.

Former principal Roger Freed was charged in June and is on paid administrative leave and out on bail awaiting trial.

Williamsport High School math teacher, Chris Yoder, has been suspended by the district without pay since fall of last year as he faces second-degree felony contact/communication with minors—sexual abuse, first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors, and third-degree misdemeanor harassment charges.

Related reading: Joint statement released by Williamsport Schools on Freed, Yoder Scandals

No charges have been filed against Pulizzi as of the publishing of this article. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

