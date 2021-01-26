Harrisburg, Pa. – As required by the Pennsylvania Election Code, permanent absentee or mail-in voters will soon receive their annual applications to vote by mail. The forms will only be sent to voters who checked the "Annual Request" box in a previous mail-in vote application.

Included with the annual request application will be a cover letter explaining the recipient's status as a permanent absentee or mail-in voter and a cancellation form in case the voter wishes to be removed from the permanent list.

As an alternative to the paper application, voters may also complete an online application to vote by mail.

Permanent absentee and mail-in voters who do not complete the paper application or apply online to vote by mail will not receive ballots for the primary and November election in the mail. They will still be eligible to vote in person at their polling place and can apply to vote by mail in future elections.

Questions may be directed to your county's Office of Voter Services.