Jersey Shore, Pa. — Police were able to link a man to stolen catalytic converters thanks to his GPS ankle monitor provided by the Lycoming County Office of Adult Probation.

Derrick Leonard Carson was interviewed at the Montoursville State Police Barracks on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. about the incident. According to investigators, Carson was present at the property near the 100 block of Route 880 in Limestone Township on Jan. 8 when the thefts occurred. Police also learned Carson was on supervised bail with a GPS ankle monitor.

During the interview with police, Carson admitted Ryan Hamilton, 33, of Linden was also responsible for the theft, according to the report.

On Jan. 17, Schramm received data from Carson’s monitor that showed him in the area of the vehicles during the theft. The coordinates matched the times and locations seen on the surveillance video. Carson told Trooper Stephen Schramm that he drove to the area on Jan. 8 with two other individuals and planned to steal the catalytic converters.

As Carson waited in the vehicle, Hamilton entered the property and used a battery-operated Sawzall to remove the parts, Carson told investigators. When the Hamilton returned with the property, Carson said he moved to the passenger’s seat of the vehicle.

Victims of the theft discovered the catalytic converters missing from a 2016 Isuzu box truck and a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The total value of the three catalytic converters was estimated to cost $9,784.80, according to SchrammCarson and Hamilton were charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy-theft of secondary metal, and conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking. All are graded as third-degree felonies.

Carson is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $35,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Denise Dieter on Feb. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Hamilton will meet with Dieter on Feb. 8, as well. He is being held on $50,000 monetary bail.

Cason was charged three separate times in 2021 for drug offenses. His bail was revoked in those cases, according to court documents.

