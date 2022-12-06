The Red Creek Wildlife Center was destroyed in a fire on Monday, Dec. 6, in Schuylkill County.

First responders reportedly arrived on scene around 8 a.m. The main clinic facility and all animals under temporary care were lost in the fire, according to a statement from the center.

Workers at the center have estimated anywhere from 50 to 60 animals have perished due to the fire.

The center's mission, according to their website, is "to offer a second chance to distressed Pennsylvania wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, public education and by providing training for wildlife rehabilitators."

Red Creek plans to break ground on a new facility in 2023.

Visit Red Creek Wildlife Center's website if you wish to donate.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.