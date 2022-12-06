NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy-1 (3).png

The Red Creek Wildlife Center was destroyed in a fire on Monday, Dec. 6, in Schuylkill County. 

First responders reportedly arrived on scene around 8 a.m. The main clinic facility and all animals under temporary care were lost in the fire, according to a statement from the center.

Workers at the center have estimated anywhere from 50 to 60 animals have perished due to the fire.

The center's mission, according to their website, is "to offer a second chance to distressed Pennsylvania wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, public education and by providing training for wildlife rehabilitators."

rcwcanimals.PNG

Recent posts from the Red Creek Wildlife Center's Facebook page.

Red Creek plans to break ground on a new facility in 2023.

Visit Red Creek Wildlife Center's website if you wish to donate.

