Philadelphia, Pa. – A Lebanon man will serve between six and 23 months in jail followed by two years of probation for aggravated cruelty to animals charges.

Steven Alston pleaded guilty to 16 counts of animal cruelty Wednesday, Jan. 19. His charges arise from the removal of 34 dogs from his property in October of 2020.

Acting on a tip regarding illegal ear cropping and tail docking of puppies, the PSPCA discovered acts of cruelty including animals suffering from untreated medical conditions and sanitation issues. Among the medical concerns were untreated infected wounds, some containing maggots, as well as very thin body conditions of a number of the animals, according to a news release.

Court documents said Alston cut the ears of 7 Presa Canario type puppies with scissors without anesthesia and caused prolonged suffering of a German Shepherd, Sway, who was found in extremely critical condition with severe, necrotic wounds that had been left untreated. Three dogs on the property died from their untreated injuries.

Alston is additionally guilty of one misdemeanor count for cruelty to animals, and a misdemeanor count for neglect of animals – lack of veterinary care.

Judge John C. Tylwalk accepted the plea and sentenced Alston. Additionally, Alston is prohibited from owning, possessing, or caring for animals during this period of supervision.

Restitution and fines were also ordered, and after his release, Alston is subject to random inspections of his property by Humane Law Enforcement officers.

“The suffering of these animals was apparent from their bloodied and infected ears, to Sway who was clinging to life,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “We are proud to not only bring justice to these innocent souls, but to put them on the path to a bright future where they will never again be victims of such horrific acts.”

All living animals rescued from Alston’s property, including Sway, made full recoveries and were placed in loving forever homes.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.