Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man made death threats while holding a gun during an argument last month, police say.

Michael Beeman, 59, pulled into a driveway in the 2000 block of Four Mile Drive in Loyalsock Township on May 31 and reportedly began shouting “I’m going to kill you” at the residents as they ran into the home, police said.

A witness said Beeman became angry during a phone call and came to the home; once the residents spotted the gun in his hand, they ran inside.

According to an affidavit, Beeman then sped away in a gray Jeep. State Police located Beeman at approximately 7 p.m. that night, along with the Jeep. Beeman was then taken into custody and processed by State Police.

Beeman’s bail was set at $25,000 during a preliminary arraignment with Judge William Solomon. Court documents show he was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats.

Beeman will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 13.

