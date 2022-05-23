Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man who became angry his ex-girlfriend wouldn't answer his phone calls rammed her house and car with his pickup truck, police say.

When police caught up with Hector Alejandro Alvarez Mercado a short time later, they allegedly found him intoxicated behind the wheel of his Ford F-150.

Xiomara Fernandez Ayala called police around 1:30 a.m. on May 4 to report her ex-boyfriend had hit her house on Ridgewood Drive and rammed his Ford F-150 pickup truck into her car three times, arrest papers say. Alvarez Mercado reportedly hit her car hard enough to send it into the home's deck.

The trouble had started the day before, she told police. Alvarez Mercado, 44, had repeatedly called her at work, but she didn't answer, Fernandez Ayala said. Once she was home from work, she picked up his call and explained to him she couldn't talk while she was at work and busy.

She could tell by his voice he had been drinking, Fernandez Ayala told police. Alvarez Mercado threatened to come to her house to damage her car and hurt her, charges state. He continued to call her repeatedly for the next 30 minutes until he showed up to her house.

Fernandez Ayala and her boyfriend, Julio Hernandez, were both at the home when Alvarez Mercado began ramming the house and car, according to South Centre Officer William LeFevre.

Before officers arrived at the home, Alvarez Mercado fled. He was stopped by a neighboring police department officer Josh Pastucka of the Scott Township Police, who said Alvarez Mercado allegedly smelled of alcohol and failed a breathalyzer test.

He was taken into custody and admitting hitting both the car and the house when questioned, court papers say.

"I asked Alvarez Mercado why he did it and he stated because he was angry," LeFevre said.

Alvarez Mercado was charged with criminal mischief, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and two counts of DUI.

Docket sheet

