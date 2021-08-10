Albany, N.Y. - Following the most recent resignation of Melissa DeRosa, top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, many say it was only a matter of time before the 'House of Cards' Cuomo built began to fall.

"Your dad made mistakes, and he apologized," Cuomo said during his resignation speech today, addressing his daughters with his former wife Mary Kennedy Cuomo, daughter of former Attorney Gen. and U.S. Sen Robert F. Kennedy.

Cuomo was facing serious allegations from female accusers, which forced the hand of the state legislature with an impending investigation from the New York State General Assembly's Judiciary Committee.

Cuomo, who took office in 2011, is the son of former Gov. Mario M. Cuomo. The current governor served in the Clinton administration as secretary of Housing and Urban Development for four years before being elected New York State's attorney general in 2006.

The result from his resignation, effective Aug. 24., ironically now leaves New York State with its first female governor, Kathy Hochul (pronounced HOH-kuhl).

Even more ironic for Hochul is the fact that, by political standards, she has been somewhat obscure until this most recent political bombshell, which now elevates her to the governor's seat.

Hochul, 62, has been lieutenant governor since 2015, before that represented New York's 26th congressional district from 2011-2013. Her political start was her election as County Clerk of Erie County, which houses the city of Buffalo, N.Y.