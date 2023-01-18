Lifelong Lycoming County resident Andrea Pulizzi has announced her run for Judge in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas for the May 2023 primary election. There are two vacancies in the County's Court of Common Pleas.

Born in Williamsport to Robert Pulizzi and Christine Pulizzi, A. Pulizzi attended Bishop Neuman High School before graduating from Williamsport Area High School.

Pulizzi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, cum laude, from Lycoming College and went on to earn her law degree from Widener University. After law school, she decided to remain in Lycoming County with her oldest son.

She has three children: Alexander, Sebastian and Isabella; and three grandchildren: Giovanni, Zander and Virgilia.

Pulizzi grew up in the Williamsport area and ultimately settled in Loyalsock Township, where she resides with her children and their father. Her strong sense of family has kept her in the area. Over the years she has volunteered her time coaching AYSO and volunteering with various sport clubs, including the Loyalsock Area High School Football Huddle Club.

Pulizzi has practiced in various areas of the law, including estate planning, civil litigation, criminal defense and domestics. She is currently managing partner at Carpenter Harris & Flayhart, where she focuses primarily in criminal defense and domestics.

Her legal practice has taken her before several judicial bodies, including the Middle District of Pennsylvania, State Superior Court, Court of Common Pleas throughout Pennsylvania and Unemployment Compensation Referees.

With her belief that everyone is entitled to legal representation, she has provided pro bono and reduced rate representation to indigent clients. Pulizzi believes that her 19 years of experience and knowledge of various areas of the law would aid her in her ability to fill the position of judge.

