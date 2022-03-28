Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — An intoxicated man was arrested and charged after threatening to kill a woman, police say.

Police in Old Lycoming Township said they responded to a domestic call shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from authorities, they discovered an intoxicated male shortly after they arrived at the home near the 3600 block of Pine Street. Officers spoke with Kyle Lewis Beck, 29, of Cogan Station, who allegedly threatened a woman’s life during the incident.

Beck was taken into custody and charged with two misdemeanors that included first-degree terroristic threats and second-degree simple assault. He was also charged with harassment.

Bail was set at $50,000 during a preliminary arraignment with Judge William Solomon. Beck will appear for a preliminary hearing on April 6.

