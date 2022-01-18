Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Middletown Amtrak station may be one to several hours from Northcentral Pa., but once you're aboard, city destinations are a short ride away.

Last week, on Jan. 10, the Middletown train station officially opened with a ribbon ceremony hosted by local and elected representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Middletown area, transportation providers and Amtrak.

$207 million in state and federal investments have been devoted to the Amtrak Keystone Corridor between Harrisburg and Philadelphia from 2015 through 2021, according to PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse.

“The commonwealth has a long record of improving accessibility and the passenger rail experience in Pennsylvania,” Louwerse said. "Completing projects like this one in Middletown repeatedly show how transportation improves people’s lives and that investment must continue.”

The new station on West Emaus Street at West Main Street was made possible in part by significant federal investment and provides ADA accessibility and improved multimodal connections while anchoring nearby mobility and redevelopment.

“In collaboration with PennDOT and Amtrak, The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) contributed $25.6 million to this project, which will provide better service for riders," said Terry Garcia Crews, FTA Region 3 Regional Administrator.

Services at the station include a level accessible boarding platform, pedestrian overpass to the platform, elevators and stair towers, on-site parking and designated bus loading zones.

“I am pleased that an ideal location was chosen for the new station which I believe will inspire an increase in rail travel as well as real estate growth, dining and entertainment development, tourism and local economic spending. I wish to thank and commend our partners on a job well done!” said Ian Reddinger, Middletown Borough Council President.

The $49.5 million in right of way, design, and construction work at the station included $25.6 million from the FTA, $15.9 million from PennDOT, and $8 million in in-kind work by Amtrak to shift track to accommodate the new station alignment.