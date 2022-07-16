Selinsgrove, Pa. — An ammonia leak at a meat processing facility Friday night sent one worker to the hospital and exposed dozens more to the potentially toxic gas, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to National Beef Packing Company on N. Old Trail road around 8 p.m. for a hazardous materials leak, according to Hummels Wharf fire personnel. Originally reported as an “inside hazmat" incident, the first crews on scene discovered the leaked anhydrous ammonia had spread throughout the area surrounding the facility.

The anhydrous ammonia, which was being used as a refrigerant, is stored as liquid under pressure, but once released, it becomes a toxic gas, the Centers for Disease Control reports. Exposure is sufficient quantities can be fatal, according to the CDC.

After discovering 46 employees and contract workers had been exposed to the leak, the leak was upgraded to a mass casualty incident. Emergency crews set up a decontamination station at the facility, a triage area was set up at the Hummels Wharf fire station, and EMS began evaluations. One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The leak was originally estimated at about 3,000 lbs, but later to be determined to be around 1,800 lbs, officials say. The leak was due to a valve failure while the facility was transferring the anhydrous ammonia from their on-site tanks to trailers, so they could perform needed upgrades and repairs to the facility.