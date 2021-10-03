Sunbury, Pa. – Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury was closed for several hours Saturday night due to a hazardous material spill.

According to WKOK, the Weis plant on Second Street in Sunbury had an ammonia leak. A passerby reported the incident shortly before 8 p.m. The Weis team was able to locate the source of the leak and handle the situation, which occurred at the ice cream plant. A hazmat team, as well local fire and EMT companies were on site.

Both directions of Front Street, Chestnut Street and the Veterans Memorial Bridge were closed for several hours, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The roads reopened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported, according to WKOK.