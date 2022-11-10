Williamsport, Pa. — Forty new saplings were planted along West Fourth Street in Newberry Thursday.

The trees, a mix of Hackberry and Zelcova, were planted in the three-foot strips between sidewalks and the street. They will replace trees that were taken down during the streetscape project in the Newberry section of Williamsport.

"These tree varieties were chosen for their upright characteristics, so they're better for smaller areas," said Chad Eckert, Williamsport City forester.

He and the department of Public Works had a beautiful blue-sky day under which to work. Even better will be the expected rainfall tomorrow. Typically the city would have to water the 40 new trees, but Mother Nature might just take care of that job.

The trees come from Schichtels Nursery, wholesale growers out of Springville, NY. "They're the only wholesaler who will sell loose root trees," explained Eckert.

Loose root trees, exactly as they are described, come with the roots loose and exposed, without the burlap root ball and soil. They are much quicker to plant, as crews only have to dig about two-foot holes.

City council approved the expense of $5,040 for the 40 trees. The money was earmarked from city American Rescue Plan funds.

"A few neighbors came out to see what we were doing today," Eckert said. "We got a lot of good comments about the new plantings."

