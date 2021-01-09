Wilkes-Barre, Pa. – January is National Blood Donor Month, and the nation is facing a shortage of convalescent plasma. The American Red Cross and the National Football League have teamed up to encourage people - especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 - to give blood.

Everyone who donates in the month of January will be entered into a raffle to win two tickets to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles as both an incentive and a special thank-you. In addition, those who donate from January 1 through 20 will be entered to win the Big Game at Home Package, which includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”

As COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma – leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood products. Like “special teams” units on the field, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to make a game-changing difference in the lives of COVID-19 patients. Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.

COVID survivors can help by donating convalescent plasma or whole blood.

Safety Precautions

Potential donors who do not feel well or believe that they may have an active case of COVID-19 should postpone their donation. Every Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows high standards of safety and infection control, with additional precautions including temperature checks, social distancing, and face covering requirements.

All donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a blood drive. All donors and staff members must wear a face covering.

Upcoming blood drives include:

Bradford County

Gillett

January 19, 2 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Bentley Creek, 13545 Berwick Turnpike

Towanda

January 18, 1 to 6 p.m., Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry St.

January 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bradford County YMCA, 9 College Ave.

Troy

January 14, 1 to 6 p.m., Troy Fire Company, 1 Firehouse Road

Warren Center

January 15, 1 to 6 p.m., Warren Center Municipal Building, 3 Schoolhouse Road

Wyalusing

January 21, 1 to 6 p.m., Wyalusing Fire Company, Second Street

Clinton County

Lock Haven

January 11, 1 to 6 p.m., Big Woods Bible Church, 241 S. Hanna Street

Mill Hall

January 12, 1 to 6 p.m., Cedar Heights Church, 37 Cedar Heights

January 18, 1 to 6 p.m., Tri County North Central Church, 205 Main St.

January 29, 1 to 6 p.m., Flemington First Church of Christ, 714 Canal St.

Renovo

January 20, noon to 5 p.m., Renovo Fire Dept., 230 11th St.

Columbia County

Berwick

January 12, 1 to 6 p.m., Bethany United Methodist Church, 116 Summerhill Ave.

January 13, 1 to 6 p.m., NC Church, 20 Kachinka Hollow Road

Bloomsburg

January 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive

January 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Columbia Mall

Millville

January 20, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Millville Christian Church, 245 E. Main St.

January 26, 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post No. 564, 259 Legion Road

Lycoming County

Montgomery

January 12, 1 to 6 p.m., Clinton Township Fire Department, 2311 Route 54

Montoursville

January 11. 1 to 6 p.m., Montoursville Presbyterian Church, 900 Elm St.

Muncy

January 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St.

Pennsdale

January 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lycoming Mall, 300 Lycoming Mall Circle

South Williamsport

January 21, 1 to 6 p.m., Duboistown Fire Department, 2661 Euclid Ave.

Trout Run

January 8, 1 to 6 p.m., Trout Run Fire Hall, 241 Route 14

Williamsport

January 8, 1 to 6 p.m., Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Blvd.

January 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hampton Inn Williamsport, 140 Via Bella

January 19, noon to 6 p.m., Pennsylvania College of Technology Bush Campus Center, 1 College Ave.

January 20, noon to 6 p.m., Pennsylvania College of Technology Bush Campus Center

January 21, 1 to 6 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, 89 Kimble Hill Rd.

January 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1400 Market St.

January 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Divine Providence Hospital

Northumberland County

Dornsife

January 18, 1 to 6 p.m., Himmels Lutheran Church, 107 Covered Bridge Rd.

Elysburg

January 7, 1 to 6 p.m., Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, 599 W. Center St.

Milton

January 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Mennonite Fellowship Church, 2985 Broadway Road

January 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce, 30 Lawton Lane

January 25, 1 to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St.

Mount Carmel

January 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hope Community Church, 551 W. Fourth St.

Northumberland

January 19, 1 to 6 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St.

Turbotville

January 20, 1 to 6 p.m., Anthony Township Municipal Building, 1361 White Hall Rd.

Snyder County

Middleburg

January 20, 1 to 6 p.m., Middleburg Moose Lodge No. 1229, 235 Grand St.

Mount Pleasant Mills

January 26, 1 to 6 p.m., Fremont Fire Company, 299 Mill Race Rd.

Sullivan County

Muncy Valley

January 13, 1 to 6 p.m., Muncy Valley Fire Company, 11997 Route 42

Tioga County

Liberty

January 28, noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Community Building, 7 W. Hill St.

Mansfield

January 18, 1 to 6 p.m., Mansfield Fire Hall, 381 S. Main St.

Union County

Lewisburg

January 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Central Pa. Red Cross Chapter, 249 Farley Circle

January 27, noon to 5 p.m., Lewisburg Alliance Church, 137 Supple Mill Rd.

Winfield