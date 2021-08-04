Coudersport, Pa. - A state representative is doing his part to help veterans in his district get the support they deserve.

State Rep. Martin Causer's offices will offer local veterans opportunities to work with an American Legion representative to ensure that they have access to the services, and support, they have earned by wearing a uniform in defense of the nation.

Please note that due to changes initiated by the American Legion, appointments in McKean County will be conducted remotely via tablet. Appointments are required for meetings with the Legion representative, whether they are in person, by phone, or by tablet.

Assistance is available with issues such as compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits. Veterans do not need to be members of the American Legion to participate.

The schedule for August is:

Coudersport office: Thurs., Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Coudersport office is located at 107 S. Main St. Please call (814) 274-9769 to schedule an appointment.

Bradford office: Wed., Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Bradford office is located at 78 Main St., first floor. Please call (814) 362-4400 to schedule an appointment.

Kane office: Wed., Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Kane office is located at 55 Fraley St. Please call (814) 837-0880 to schedule an appointment.