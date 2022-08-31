Berks County, Pa.— The Pennsylvania State Police issued a statewide Amber Alert for Janae Kalia-Henry. Police are looking for a Silver Chevy Traverse.

Kalia-Henry is a 13-year-old Black girl with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a red shirt, with pink and purple pants.

According to the Reading City Police Department, Kali-Henry was last seen in the area Schutlkill Avenue at around 2 a.m. this morning (Aug. 31).

She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in the Silver Traverse that had a PA registration.

