Berks County, Pa.— The Pennsylvania State Police issued a statewide Amber Alert for Janae Kalia-Henry. Police are looking for a Silver Chevy Traverse.
STATEWIDE: AMBER Alert. READING CITY PD, Berks County is searching for Janae KALIA-HENRY. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/ty5tQqmonb— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) August 31, 2022
Kalia-Henry is a 13-year-old Black girl with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a red shirt, with pink and purple pants.
According to the Reading City Police Department, Kali-Henry was last seen in the area Schutlkill Avenue at around 2 a.m. this morning (Aug. 31).
She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in the Silver Traverse that had a PA registration.