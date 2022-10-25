AmberAlert_Moss_2022.jpg

Amber Alert for Zoe Moss, 6, last seen in Downingtown, Pa.

 PSP

Downingtown, Pa. — The PA State Police has issued a missing person alert for 6-year-old Zoe Moss, who police say may be at special risk for harm or injury.

Moss is 3'8", 50 lbs, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen with Vanessa Gutshall, 37, 5'2", 100 lbs. Gutshall has light brown hair and blue eyes.

The pair were last seenin the area of the East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown, Pa. at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Gutshall was operating a Gray 2016 Jetta with the PA registration KXR 3699. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Downingtown police at 610-633-8810.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.