A 7-year-old girl allegedly abducted by her estranged father in Philadelphia possibly is headed for the New York City area, according to state police. They are believed to be traveling in a white or black Dodge Charger of unknown registration.

Montgomery County Cheltenham Township Police Department is searching for Giselle Torres, a Hispanic female, age 7, 4’0” tall, brown eyes, brown hair, wearing a white tank top and purple tights. She was last seen at 2:18 PM at Montgomery Ave. Elkins Park, PA, state police said.

Giselle Torres was reported abducted by Juan Pablo Torres age 41, Hispanic male, 5'4" tall, 160lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing body armor, a face mask, and glasses. Juan Pablo Torres is believed to be driving a white or black Dodge Charger unknown registration.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911, or Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 .