Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted in Dauphin County early Thursday morning.

Harrisburg police are looking for Kenneth Smiley, 39, who was last seen with 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old Ammon Long around 5 a.m. in Harrisburg, according to state police.

Smiley is driving a black Nissan Maxima with a LMJ-5478 license plate. The children may be a special risk of harm or injury, police say. If seen, contact 911.

