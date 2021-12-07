Offline_generic_2021

Having trouble online? Can't get on Tinder? Can't use Venmo?

According to Downdetector, Amazon Web Services AWS went down Tuesday morning, taking large parts of the internet that use the AWS backbone offline.

According to AWS, "We are seeing impacts to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates. We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery."

Some of the services currently down include:

  • Disney Plus
  • Chime
  • Ring
  • McDonalds
  • Venmo
  • Canva
  • Xfinity
  • Fanduel
  • Capital One
  • Tinder 
  • Roku
  • Netflix
  • Blackboard
  • Nintendo

