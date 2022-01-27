White Deer Twp., Pa. -- A woman contacted what she believed to be an Amazon support number and provided identifying information to someone unknown to her on January 18 around 12 p.m.

That call cost the victim, a New Columbia woman, 68, $250, according to state police at Milton.

While on the telephone, she provided this individual with access to her bank account. Police said the scheme was set up to make the victim believe they were verifying her account for funds, exposing her to identity theft.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, one in three people who have reported a business impersonator scam said the scammer pretended to be from Amazon.

The FTC's consumer information website offers ways to avoid an Amazon impersonator scam:

Never call back an unknown number. Use the information on Amazon’s website and not a number listed in an unexpected email or text.

Don't pay for anything with a gift card. Gift cards are for gifts. If anyone asks you to pay with a gift card – or buy gift cards for anything other than a gift, it's a scam.

Don’t give remote access to someone who contacts you unexpectedly. This gives scammers easy access to your personal and financial information—like access to your bank accounts.