Yorkshire, U.K. – A child was nearly electrocuted this week after receiving a misleading instruction from Amazon Alexa.

The young child asked the Alexa voice assistant to give a "challenge to do," according to BBC.com. Taking from a trending TikTok challenge online--"the penny challenge"--Alexa advised the child to touch a penny to the exposed, metal prongs between a half-inserted phone plug and an electrical outlet.

The challenge drew criticism earlier in the year, with multiple Fire Departments and officials denouncing the challenge and urging parents to be wary of what children are watching online.

According to tweets from the mother of the child, she supposedly overheard Alexa's instruction, responding with "No, Alexa, no!" to prevent her child from making an error. However, she felt her child knew better anyway, tweeting her daughter is "too smart to do something like that."

According to BBC reports, Amazon has responded to the event, claiming that the issue is now resolved.