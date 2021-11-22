Friesland, Wisconsin -- Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. has announced a recall of whole yellow onions in 3-lb and 5-lb bags and 50-lb cartons of yellow onions; 2-lb bags of fresh whole white onions; and 2-lb bags of fresh whole red onions after a supplier reported a possible Salmonella contamination.

The affected onions were distributed in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin between July 13, 2021 and August 18, 2021 and are beyond their typical shelf life, but a recall was launched in an act of caution. All recalled onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and are labeled "Produce of Mexico." No other Alsum Farms items are affected.

Lot numbers for recalled onions are as follows:

Yellow Onions, 3-lb Bag

049008

099008

109008

119008

149007

Yellow Onions, 5-lb Bag

099008

109008

119008

Yellow Onions, 50-lb Carton

No lot number specified; labeled "Produce of Mexico"

White Onions, 2-lb Bag

169008

Red Onions, 2-lb Bag

039008

099008

109008

139007

139008

At this time, no illnesses have been reported in association with this recall. Symptoms of Salmonella infections include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the bacteria may enter the bloodstream and cause more serious illnesses including arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis. Thoroughly cooking fresh onions to at least 165°F kills Salmonella bacteria.

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority," said Heidi Randall, COO of Alsum Farms & Produce. “We advise consumers check their home pantries for any recalled product remaining to minimize even the slightest risk to public health.”

Affected onions were sourced from Keeler Family Farms.

Anyone who has the recalled fresh onions in their possession or has used them as an ingredient in a dish should not consume them and should either dispose of the product properly or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Questions about this recall may be directed to Alsum Farms at 1-800-236-5127 ext. 6703, Monday through Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.