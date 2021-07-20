Harrisburg, Pa. – Who ever would have thought millions of dollars in drugs could so easily be floating in our local communities?
Recently, Pennsylvania State Police announced that state troopers confiscated $19,601,549 worth of cocaine; heroin; fentanyl; methamphetamines; and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2021.
From April 1 through June 30, PSP seized 306 pounds of fentanyl and more than 285 pounds of cocaine, both with a combined street value of $11.1 million.
Troopers also seized 167 pounds of methamphetamines, and 22 pounds of heroin from Pennsylvania communities.
Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals:
Drug
Total Seized
Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine
281.13 lbs.
$6,184,860
Crack Cocaine
4.08 lbs.
$65,280
Heroin
22.18 lbs.
$754,120
Fentanyl
306.49 lbs.
$4,903,840
LSD
1,219 doses
$24,380
Marijuana THC – Liquid
71.05 pints
$476,035
Marijuana THC – Solid
365.79 lbs.
$1,828,950
Marijuana Plants
130 plants
$21,450
Processed Marijuana
831.3 lbs.
$2,493,900
Methamphetamines
167.73 lbs.
$1,677,300
MDMA – Ecstasy
2.38 lbs.
$7,854
MDMA – Pills
2,601 pills
$39,015
Other Narcotics
42.57 lbs.
$85,140
Other Narcotics (Pills)
41,577 pills
$1,039,425
Total Value
$19,601,549
State police also collected 910 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2021.
There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
