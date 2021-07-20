Heroin drug deal - stock image

Harrisburg, Pa. – Who ever would have thought millions of dollars in drugs could so easily be floating in our local communities?

Recently, Pennsylvania State Police announced that state troopers confiscated $19,601,549 worth of cocaine; heroin; fentanyl; methamphetamines; and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2021.

From April 1 through June 30, PSP seized 306 pounds of fentanyl and more than 285 pounds of cocaine, both with a combined street value of $11.1 million.

Troopers also seized 167 pounds of methamphetamines, and 22 pounds of heroin from Pennsylvania communities.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals:

Drug

Total Seized

Total Value of Amount Seized

Cocaine

281.13 lbs.

$6,184,860

Crack Cocaine

4.08 lbs.

$65,280

Heroin

22.18 lbs.

$754,120

Fentanyl

306.49 lbs.

$4,903,840

LSD

1,219 doses

$24,380

Marijuana THC – Liquid

71.05 pints

$476,035

Marijuana THC – Solid

365.79 lbs.

$1,828,950

Marijuana Plants

130 plants

$21,450

Processed Marijuana

831.3 lbs.

$2,493,900

Methamphetamines

167.73 lbs.

$1,677,300

MDMA – Ecstasy

2.38 lbs.

$7,854

MDMA – Pills

2,601 pills

$39,015

Other Narcotics

42.57 lbs.

$85,140

Other Narcotics (Pills)

41,577 pills

$1,039,425

 

Total Value

$19,601,549

State police also collected 910 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2021.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

