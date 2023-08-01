A group of kayakers ran into an alligator in a Pennsylvania river over the weekend.

The six kayakers spotted the 4-foot-long gator on a riverbank before it entered the water, reported the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

One of the kayakers thought it was a joke when they could hear kids ahead of them shouting about an alligator on the river.

On Monday, the Lower Kiski Swift Water Rescue, Flood Response and Public Safety Dive Teams shared a post about the alligator.

“To anyone utilizing the Kiski River anywhere along the Vandergrift to the Avonmore area, it appears as though someone may have released a small alligator,” said the post. “Without dams, the alligator is free to move anywhere on the river.”

The alligator was spotted on the Kiski River between Avonmore and Apollo near the Salina Bridge, which connects Westmoreland and Armstrong counties.

Usually, alligator sightings in the wild in Pennsylvania are a consequence of a pet owner who releases the animal, reported the Tribune.

Releasing an alligator in Pennsylvania is a violation of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s code.

It is extremely unlikely that an alligator could survive through the winter in Pennsylvania.

