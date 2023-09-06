Alligator sightings in Pa. seem to be the new normal as yet another alligator was spotted Sunday afternoon.

The alligator was spotted in the Kiski River just weeks after one was spotted and rescued in the same river, according to TribLive.

Six kayakers reported seeing the two-foot-long alligator about a mile upriver from the Roaring Run boat launch.

“We were kayaking and saw an animal and thought it was a muskrat, but realized it was an alligator,” kayaker Joshua Kelley of Buffalo Township told TribLive.

The group of kayakers hoped to catch the alligator, but it submerged itself in the water.

Once they reached shore, the kayakers contacted Kiski Township Police Chief Lee Bartolicius who advised them to call 911 and report the sighting.

Several additional alligator sightings in Pa. occurred earlier this summer.

In early August, a four-foot-long gator nicknamed “Chomper,” was caught and rescued from the Kiski River.

Shortly after, a two-and-a-half-foot alligator was found in a Pa. creek after a landscaper spotted the reptile.

Police also received a video from West Mifflin of an alligator believed to be two to three feet in length. The alligator was seen walking alongside a roadway.

Officials believe that increased sightings could be due to people releasing their pets into the wild.

Although it’s legal to possess an alligator in Pa., releasing an alligator is a violation of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s code.

It is extremely unlikely that an alligator could survive through the winter in Pennsylvania.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.