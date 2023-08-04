A 2-½ foot alligator was found in a Pennsylvania creek on Wednesday after a landscaper spotted the reptile.

The landscaper called the police who then removed the gator and turned it over to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, reported WFMZ.

An expert, Rudy Arceo, noted that the gator was overly thin and in need of hydration. Arceo also said that the alligator had health issues going on and would need a lot of care, WFMZ shared.

The alligator was discovered in a creek behind the 200 block of North Prospect Street, near Liberty Taproom.

This is the second alligator spotted in Pennsylvania just this week.

Earlier this week, a group of kayakers ran into an alligator in the Kiski River, which sits between Avonmore and Apollo, Pa.

The six kayakers spotted the 4-foot-long gator on a riverbank before it jumped in the water and swam away.

Usually, alligator sightings in the wild in Pennsylvania are a consequence of a pet owner who releases the animal, reported the Tribune.

It is extremely unlikely that an alligator could survive through the winter in Pennsylvania. Releasing an alligator in Pennsylvania is a violation of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s code.

