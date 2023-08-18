Pennsylvanians should be on the lookout for gators as more sightings have recently been reported.

Police received a video from West Mifflin of an alligator believed to be 2-3 feet in length. But this time, it wasn’t in the water. This alligator was captured walking alongside a roadway, reported The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Blackberry Street, where the alligator was spotted, is in a residential area surrounded by woods. Nearby is the Monongahela River, about a half-mile away from where the alligator was seen.

When the alligator is caught, police have plans to relocate it to an appropriate home, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Sightings in Pennsylvania are typically the result of someone releasing a pet alligator into the wild.

Although it’s legal to possess an alligator in Pa., releasing an alligator is a violation of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s code.

It is extremely unlikely that an alligator could survive through the winter in Pennsylvania.

West Mifflin police have said that anyone with information about the alligator should call their office at 412-461-0600.

