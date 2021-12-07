Harrisburg, Pa. — The arrest of a Lehigh County man took more than 55,000 doses of fentanyl and other drugs worth up to $460,000 off the streets.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Harold Bauza, 47, for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine into the community.

The Attorney General had been in Lehigh County at the Pyramid Healthcare Lehigh Valley Inpatient Treatment Center to address the impacts of the opioid crisis to those suffering from addiction.

“Fourteen Pennsylvanians die from opioids every day, and we will not sit idly by when dealers peddle poisons and try to profit from devastating our communities,” Shapiro said.

“With two guns recovered from these searches, including an automatic assault rifle, this is a firm reminder that drug trafficking is a violent enterprise," he continued.

On December 2, 2021, as a part of an ongoing drug investigation in Lehigh County, agents from the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations executed a search warrant on Bauza’s residence where they recovered 372 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, 2,041 grams of marijuana, $4,450 cash, a kilo press for bulk packaging, and a .380 Ruger handgun.

The investigation also led agents to another location in Allentown where, during the search, agents recovered more than 39,000 bags of packaged fentanyl and 477.5 grams of bulk fentanyl, or just over 55,000 doses, 156 grams crystal methamphetamine, 183 grams cocaine, 2 grams crack cocaine, 1,213 grams marijuana, a AK-47 assault rifle, ballistic body armor, and various items used to package and redistribute controlled substances. The total street value of all of the drugs seized is more than $567,000.

According to a police affidavit, Bauza admitted to using the proceeds made from selling the controlled substances to obtain more controlled substances to sell. He also admitted that he has been selling the controlled substances for approximately three years, and using the money to resupply himself with more controlled substances for the duration of that time period.

The defendant has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana; dealing in unlawful proceeds; person not to possess firearms, and other related charges.

Bauza has prior convictions for felony drug and weapons offenses and is currently on state parole and not legally permitted to purchase or possess firearms.

The Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations was assisted in this investigation by the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and the Allentown City Police Department.

According to the AG's office, the investigation is ongoing.