Montoursville, Pa. — Police said a vehicle that contained thousands worth of stolen merchandise was stopped as it headed toward Williamsport on December 5.

Officers with Walmart Asset Protection observed Melinda Bartos of Williamsport leave the store with a shopping cart full of items without paying, police said. Bartos put the stolen stuff into a green Subaru before getting into the passenger’s seat.

Officers were able to record the vehicle’s registration, which tracked back to an address on the 200 block of Campbell Street, Williamsport. Williamsport Police Officers were alerted and quickly located the vehicle.

Montoursville Police Deputy Chief Jason Bentley confirmed the 39-year-old Bartos’ identity through a description to Williamsport Police. He later used a screenshot taken off the surveillance video to confirm her identity a second time.

Bartos was charged with third-degree felony retail theft and held on $10,000 monetary bail. Bartos pled guilty to third-degree misdemeanor bad checks in 2013, according to court records.

Docket sheet

