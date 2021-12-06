Berwick, Pa. —A Berwick man accused of failure to return a U-Haul vehicle will appear in Columbia County Court this month.

James Rodney Hughes is accused of failing to return the rented vehicle on Aug. 27. Several attempts to contact Hughes were made by Scott Township Police. All went unanswered.

According to Sergeant Michael Grassley, the vehicle was entered in the National Crime Information Center. Grassley said U-Haul is seeking restitution for approximately forty-five days of lost rental income.

Court records show Rodney posted $10,000 unsecured bail on Nov. 10. Rodney is facing aggravated assault charges in a separate case.

