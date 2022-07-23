Coal Township, Pa. — A 51-year-old man who was living in a camper along the railroad tracks reportedly fought with police when they tried to remove him.

Paul King and his camper had been spotted parked only a few feet from a section of the North Shore railroad tracks near Excelsior Highway on July 11, noted Officer Nathan Foust of the Coal Township Police.

When Foust returned the next day around 7:30 p.m., the camper was gone, but he noticed the gate on a private driveway nearby was closed, but unlocked. Foust drove down the long driveway and saw fresh tire tracks in the back of the property, leading to another section of the railroad tracks.

Foust contacted Mike Bailets of North Shore and asked if he wanted the man removed from the railroad property. Bailets said he did, so Foust and another office, Jason Adams, made their way along the tracks until they found the camper.

King was sitting at a table set up outside the camper and became angry when police told him he needed to leave, charges state. King allegedly told the officers they had no jurisdiction on North Shore property and they weren't the real police anyway, so he didn't have to leave.

King demanded a written letter from the railroad company, saying he had to leave, and when officers tried to physically remove him, King wiggled free and ran, arrest papers say.

King swore at the officers, grabbed a broom and threw it at them, then took off running, Foust said. When King lost his footing and fell, Foust was able to grab him and take him into custody.

A search of his pockets allegedly turned up a small plastic jar containing methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.

King was charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and possession of methamphetamine and a drug pipe. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in front of District Judge John Gembic.

Docket sheet

